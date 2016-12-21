Thefts reported by Sheriff Deloach

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by the deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On December 6, officers answered a call to San Marco Drive in reference to a domestic. The complainant stated her boyfriend stole a pistol. The boyfriend stated he did not take her firearm and it was entered into GCIC as stolen.
Dec. 9, answered a call to Highway 144 in reference to criminal damage to property. The complainant stated an unknown person(s) busted both headlights and keyed his entire vehicle.
Dec. 9, a routine traffic stop on Bay Street and Luckie Street led to the arrest of Justin Blake Mikell, 18, of Baxley. Mikell was charged with VGCS/marijuana and taillights required.
Dec. 10, answered a call to Mae Lane in reference to a domestic. The complainant stated she and her boyfriend had a verbal argument that led to an altercation.
Dec. 10, answered a call to Ten Mile Road in reference to damage to property. The complainant left her vehicle on the side of the roadway due to an accident. While the vehicle was on the side of the road, someone busted the driver’s window and stole her wallet containing approximately $400.00. Also stolen was her driver’s license and Social Security card.
Dec. 10, answered a call to Dollar General on Golden Isles West in reference to a female subject paying for an item with a counterfeit bill.
