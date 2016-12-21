Oglethorpe and Satilla present large tax check to Appling County

Oglethorpe Power Corporation and Satilla Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) recently presented a 2016 ad valorem tax payment of $5,293,167.87 to the Appling County Tax Commissioner’s office. The payment is for Oglethorpe Power’s 30 percent interest in the Edwin I. Hatch nuclear plant and other facilities in Appling County.
The two-unit facility near Baxley is powered by clean nuclear power and is capable of producing more than 1,750 megawatts of electric power.
Oglethorpe Power is a wholesale electric power cooperative owned by and serving 38 electric membership corporations in Georgia, including Satilla REMC, which serves Appling and several other counties.
Last year, Oglethorpe Power paid more than $33 million in ad valorem taxes for power generating facilities that it owns or co-owns on behalf of its Member EMCs.
About Oglethorpe Power
Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation’s largest power supply cooperatives with more than $10 billion in assets, serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to more than 4.2 million Georgia residents. A proponent of conscientious energy, development and use, OPC balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance.
Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, hydroelectric, coal and nuclear generating plants with a combined capacity of approximately 7,800 megawatts. OPC was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 Member Systems. Its headquarters are in Tucker, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb.
Picture Caption - On Monday Oglethorpe Power and Satilla REMC presented Oglethorpe Power’s 2016 ad valorem payment to the Appling County Tax Commissioner’s office. Pictured (l-r) are: Lee Lewis, Appling County Manager, Debra Carter, Appling Co. Tax Commissioner, Diane McClearen, OPC, Romeo Reyes, CEO of Satilla EMC, and Bobby Lewis, Chairman of Satilla REMC Board of Directors.