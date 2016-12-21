Melton sworn in

On Tuesday, December 13 a special swearing in ceremony was held in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Appling County Courthouse Annex Building for newly elected Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton.
Sheriff Melton is shown above with his wife Dawn, who is holding the Bible, as Superior Court Judge Stephen D. Kelley gives the oath of office. There were a number of speakers during the ceremony including Baxley Church of God Pastor Lamar Lee, Baxley City Manager Jeff Baxley, Appling County Manager Lee Lewis, Assistant District Attorney Jan Kennedy, District Attorney Jackie Johnson, Appling County Commissioner Chairman and former Sheriff Lewis Parker, current Sheriff Benny Deloach, Judge Kelley, Sheriff Melton’s father-in-law and former County Commissioner Chairman Pastor Virgil Carter and newly appointed Appling Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Gene Davis. Sheriff Melton expressed his gratitude to his family, Sheriff Deloach and staff members of the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, supporters and the community.
He stated he would work hard for the citizens of Appling County as Sheriff. Melton will officially assume the office January 1, 2017.