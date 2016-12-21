Robert Crummey, 66, entered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ during the early morning hours of Monday, December 12, 2016.
Robert was born in Hazlehurst to the late Cameron W. and Marion Thompson Crummey on January 2, 1950. At the age of 16, he began to work at the Rama Theater and later became a manager of the Plaza Theatre. Robert went on to work for 32 years in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base as an electroplating mechanic.
A tireless servant of the community, Robert was a 32nd degree Mason who had a passion for volunteer work. He mainly liked volunteering with the Big Brother Association through the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, as well as a volunteer worker at the Masonic Home for Children. Robert was an avid animal lover who enjoyed gospel music and bluegrass, as well as boating and fishing, especially in the ocean. First United Methodist in Warner Robins was his church home.
Robert leaves his memory behind with his siblings, Cheryl Young of Fort Valley and Clarence Wesley Crummey of Warner Robins; several adoring nieces and nephews; his Guardian, “Bear”; granddog nephew, “Elvis”; his granddog nieces, “Betsy Rose” and “Freda Jane”; and a number of grandhorse nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Tuesday, December 13, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Missy Blumenthal officiating. Afterwards, Mr. Crummey was laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers, but those who wish may make memorial donations in memory of Robert Melton Crummey to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family and to view the memorial video once it has been finalized. McCullough Funeral Home has had the privilege of being entrusted with Mr. Crummey’s arrangements.