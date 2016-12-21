Christmas in the 50’s and now

“Mary Ann,” called Mama from the kitchen, where she was making souse. “Don’t you let that fire die. You’d better go get some wood.”
Reluctantly, I laid all my materials aside and peeped out the door beside the fireplace, the sole source of heat in our house. On the line the wind whipped wet clothes in the cold rain. Not likely they’d dry that day. Mama would bring them in later to dry by the fire if the rain continued. I slid my arms into the pink corduroy jacket Mama had sewn for me and dashed outside.
Stooping, I gathered a stack of small blocks and longer pieces of smooth wood to add to the fire. Our fuel, a benefit of Daddy’s job at Cook and Company, came as truck loads of scrap lumber dumped in our side yard at no cost to us.
Back inside the house, I gingerly moved aside the hot screen and made my offering to the flames. Sparks leapt as the wet wood sizzled. After replacing the screen, I backed up to the fireplace to warm my backside, but before it was warm, the front side was cold. A fireplace requires constant rotation for even warmth.
Once warm, I settled back with the catalog and began my pleasant task again. On my list went a baby doll with clothes. I specified baby doll—no grown up dolls for me. And books—lots of books. Enough Hardy Boys, Nancy Drew, and Trixie Belden to last me a few months.
