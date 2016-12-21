The one perfect gift

By Billy G. Howard

As anyone who hasn’t spent the past couple months with their head buried in a hole would know, the Christmas season has been in full swing for some time. In fact, in just a few days the big event will have come and gone with the joys, pleasures and good will placed in a huge box along with the lights, countless ornaments, and festive holiday decorations to be stored in the attic or out building for the next nine months.
Retail establishments will quickly enact their “After Christmas” and “Year-end/New Year’s” sales to capitalize on the last opportunity to reach and/or surpass their projected revenue goals for this calendar year. Long beyond the hoopla of another holiday season, retailers will be still dealing with returns, warranty replacements, and exchanges for every imaginable reason. The “little people’s” or children’s excitement will have peaked early on the morning of December 25th and gradually begin to fade until eclipsed by the next holiday, celebration or occasion. In short, Christmas will have come and gone; leaving in its wake memories that accompany the inevitable clean-up and recovery of space, time, and financial resources utilized or exhausted in preparation for the big holiday.

The excitement children enjoy when opening the gift containing their favorite toy, video game, or eagerly anticipated present from “Santa” will gradually fade. That gift will invariably transition from a mandatory position to begin every day to the bottom of the stack of an endless library of contents accumulated with release of whatever latest over-priced craze is next to hit the market. Toys inevitably get broken or components lost, batteries run out to seldom be replaced when parents realize the cost required, and the “new” undeniably simply wears off.

Within a relatively short few months, all glimmer and festive moods will have dimmed and tired accompanied by a very realistic understanding of how much overtime “Santa” has to work just to get things back on track financially. In many cases, the debt brought on by the spreading of Christmas joy will last much longer than the recipients’ gifts that were purchased to manifest it.

