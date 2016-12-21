Public Hearing scheduled for Heart of Georgia in January

The Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging will be conducting a public hearing during the month of January 2017. The purpose of the hearing is to provide interested persons with an opportunity to learn about programs under the Older Americans Act and to provide input on programs affecting older adults (persons sixty years of age or older), those with disabilities, and their caregivers in the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Area. Counties included in the region are: Appling, Bleckley, Candler, Dodge, Emanuel, Evans, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilcox counties.
The public hearing is scheduled for January 17, 2017 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Little Ocmulgee State Park, 80 Live Oak Trail in Helena.
Information gathered from this hearing will be incorporated into the Area Agency on Aging Area Plan for State Fiscal Year 2018. This updated plan will be submitted to the Division of Aging Services, Georgia Department of Human Services, by March 1, 2017.
Time will be allotted during the hearing to receive oral comments. Written comments may also be submitted to the Area Agency on Aging at 331 West Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513 or at www.hogarc.org (click on aging services) by January 27, 2017. If you plan to attend, please register by contacting the Area Agency on Aging toll free at (888) 367-9913.