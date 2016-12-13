Appling 12U All Stars STATE CHAMPIONS!

Tuesday, December 13. 2016
On Saturday, December 10 the Appling County Recreation Midget 12U All Stars completed an outstanding season winning the 2016 Class C 12U Midget State Championship. The semifinal and final games were held at Effingham County High School in Springfield. Prior to playing in the State Tournament, the local squad won the District Tournament held in Alma.
On their journey to the State Championship, the Appling All Stars won the opening game at District against Long County 22-8, won the District Semifinal against Jeff Davis County 34-0, won the District Championship over Bacon County 16-14, won the State Semifinal game against Dooly County 8-6 and finally won the State Championship against Metter 8-0.

Congratulations to all the players and coaches on a very successful season.

Photo Caption - Front Row, L-R, Jaylan Lane, Jaylen Johnson, CJ Davis, Jamari Wright, Sammy Barney, Taylan Crosby, Will Solomon, James Nails, Craig Gibbs, and Jarvis Mims. Second Row, L-R, Aaron Williams, Rhett Stone, Malik Rogers, Garrison Coleman, Darris Smith, Toby Taylor, Jalaen Jones, Dawson Griffis, Jeremiah Wicker and Darrion Smith. Back Row Coaches, BJ Carter, Kelly Stone, Jeffery Simmons, Micheal Shumans, Leslie Griffis and Jarvis Mims.
