Crowd attends County meeting

County Manager Lee Lewis stated the commissioners held a work session prior to the regular meeting and had decided to make the needed repairs to the pool at Ernest J. Parker Park out of the General Fund in order to keep the pool open. The group expressed their gratitude to the commissioners.
Next Woody Folsom stepped to the podium to talk about the commission’s potential decision to cut funding from a proposed agriculture arena/multipurpose facility in SPLOST. Folsom stated there are over 730 students enrolled in 4-H and 300 in FFA and added that a facility like this could be of great benefit to these and future students. He also expressed the importance of agriculture to the entire community.
Manager Lewis reported that the commissioners would be recommending the following SPLOST referendum be put before the voters of Appling County next year. County Fire Departments would receive $2,000,000.00, the City of Baxley would receive $5,750,000.00, the County would receive $5,700,000.00 for road infrastructure and a new County Shop, Appling HealthCare would receive $3,000,000.00, Appling County Recreation would receive $2,700,000.00 for a new pool facility ($2,000,000.00) and to make changes to the existing Recreation Complex ($700,000), the new Agricultural Arena/Multipurpose Facility would receive $2,300,000.00, Appling Heritage Center would receive $100,000.00 and Appling EMS would receive $450,000.00 for purchasing new ambulances.
Folsom and the agriculture group expressed their appreciation to the commissioners for leaving enough funding to potentially construct the agricultural arena/facility.
To see the complete story pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.