Ribbon Cutting held for Health Dept.

Tuesday, December 13. 2016
By Bryan Shipes

The new Appling County Health Department located at 283 Walnut Street was feted with an open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 8. The open house allowed the community to tour and learn about the facility and its capabilities. The old facility, located on the corner of Walnut Street and Fair Street, had been in operation since 1954. With over sixty years of service, the building served many families, often generation after generation.
The new facility will serve as a health care beacon for Appling County. Each day, the Appling County Health Department serves on average forty families. The Public Health Environmentalist, WIC Nutritionist, Right from the Start Medicaid Program, Family Connections and many more programs are housed in the new location. In addition to routine services offered through county health departments, traveling nurses and program coordinators schedule clinics for the community on an as needed basis.

Picture Caption - Nurse Manager Angie Griffin, RN along with Appling County Commissioners, various other officials, residents, staff and supporters cut the ribbon opening the new health department facility.

