By Bryan Shipes
The new Appling County Health Department located at 283 Walnut Street was feted with an open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 8. The open house allowed the community to tour and learn about the facility and its capabilities. The old facility, located on the corner of Walnut Street and Fair Street, had been in operation since 1954. With over sixty years of service, the building served many families, often generation after generation.
Ribbon Cutting held for Health Dept.
