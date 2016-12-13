Frank Lewis Bell, age 93, died on December 3, 2016.
He was born in Appling County to the late Lewis and Drucilla Bell on August 18, 1923. He was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Hazel Vaughn on December 14, 1947.
Preceding him in death, his parents, Lewis and Drucilla Bell; wife, Hazel Bell; son, Willie Frank Bell.
Survivors include children, Bertha Bell of Lansing, Michigan, Elouise (Alfred) Butler of Baxley, Frances Ogden of Augusta, Valerie Parker of Baxley, Brady (Kathy) Bell of Hazlehurst, Patricia (Thomas) Williams of Baxley, Janice (Henry Jr.) Alderman of Baxley, Loretta Bell of Augusta and Alphonso (Kellie) Bell of Birmingham, Alabama. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. with Bishop Alfred Butler as pastor and officiant and Minister Melissa Howard presiding.
Internment followed in the Old Field Cemetery in Baxley with Military Honors.
Repast was held in the Earnest James Park building.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were brothers and deacons of New Life Ministries and friends of the family.
Honorary pallbearers were deacons and stewards of various churches.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir and Tiffany Holloway.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.