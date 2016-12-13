Rebecca H. Thompson, 59, died Sunday, December 4, 2016. A native of Titusville, PA, she had been a Hampton resident for the last 15 years. She lived in Baxley for 20 years. She enjoyed sailing, gardening, fishing, and crabbing, was a coffee connoisseur and was a student of the word of God. She volunteered her time with the Community Services Board as a Patient Advocate for those with mental illnesses.
Preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Cecil Thompson; survivors include her significant other, Gary Wilson; three children, Annette Banta Moore, Angie Costello, and Christopher Thompson and their spouses; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her sister, Marsha Littlefield.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2016 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you perform random acts of kindness to others.