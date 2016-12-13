Hoping Santa Claus has something special for teachers this Christmas

Instead, I am going to ask you for something that may not be possible for you to stick in your goody bag, but I’m not sure where else to go. I would like to see our public school teachers have a little Peace on Earth. If their job wasn’t already hard enough, now they are caught up in an elephant fight not of their own making.
On one side are the deep-pocketed, out-of-state, special interest ideologues who care not one whit for schoolteachers. They just want to get their greedy talons on the dollars being spent on public education. On the other side is the status-quo crowd, whose intransigence has been fueled by a suspicion that public education is viewed as one big experimental laboratory in which the mad scientists are not held responsible for their results, just the schoolteachers who are caught in the middle.
Schoolteachers do not go into the profession for the money. They become teachers because they believe they can change young lives for the better. I suspect every teacher in our state can look back on a schoolteacher in their own past who made a difference in their life and perhaps inspired them to want to do the same for the next generation.
