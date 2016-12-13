The best gift

A long-time business associate and I engaged in conversation last week for the first time in quite a while and he extended holiday greetings. I, of course, responded in like manner and conveyed yuletide blessings to him and his family as well. Then came the most commonly asked question that will have been repeated thousands of times during this period between November and the end of December: “What is Santa bringing you for Christmas and what are you going to get me?” he asked. My immediate response was to inquire of him; “And you said your birthday is when?” I then responded, “I guess you’ll get your present in another four months” at the point he stated his birthday wasn’t until April.
Needless-to-say, several minutes were consumed with me debating an otherwise intelligent individual about the concept of people’s misguided expectations of gifts on someone else’s birthday. He adamantly voiced the “tradition” of people giving and exchanging gifts originated because of the three wise men that had brought gold, frankincense, and myrrh to the baby Jesus. The debate continued when I pointed out the fact that, though gifts were presented, they were given to the one who’s birthday was being observed not to someone else.
My position holds that it isn’t reasonable justification, because of an injudicious tradition people should expect to be presented gifts on the birthday of our Savior. I am all for celebrating birthdays of friends, family, and of course, children. It’s only befitting that observance of a child’s birthday should be the biggest celebration of the year; filled with gifts, games, friends and all the fun they can handle. The greatest gift with which a person can be rewarded on Christ’s birthday is a visit to church and a true example of His love.
