Smells of Christmas

The gingerbread men baking in the oven had caught the attention of his nose. Since 1972, I’ve baked gingerbread men (and ladies—no discrimination here) at Christmas time. The whole family from the youngest to the oldest assists in the decorating. I make the paint with powdered sugar, egg whites, and cream of tartar and then stir in drops of food coloring to achieve the array of colors we need. Once the frosting paint sits on the table with paint brushes in the cups, we gather around the table to decorate the people. Creativity flows. Soon there’s a Superman made of gingerbread, then a Santa Claus, and lots of snowmen.
Sometimes the paint flows, too. Invariably the smaller ones discover that the paint tastes really good. Will’s mouth might be green, and Jakey will have a red smudge on his forehead. Even at the ripe old age of 14, Trey just might get some paint on his shirt, and Will’s man will soon be missing a leg.
“Umm, good,” Will comments, chewing away as he drops crumbs to the floor for the dogs to lick up. Dogs love gingerbread, too. Even grownup Stuart helps paint. He hasn’t outgrown gingerbread, and I hope he never does.
To see the complete story pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.