2017 MLK Grand Marshal announced

The Grand Marshall for the 2017 MLK Parade will be Lamar William Stripling. The Grand Marshal Banquet will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and will take place at Morgan Chapel Church in Graham. The speaker for the occasion will be Caroll Banton. The committee invites the community to celebrate this grand occasion.
About the Grand Marshal
William L. Stripling was born in Appling County and is a member of the First African Baptist Church. He has been married to Erma Jean Vann Stripling for 37 years. He attended Malcolm King College Institute for two years in New York City. Stripling is a dedicated member of the NAACP of Appling County and a former member of the Prince Hall Masons of New York City. He and his family returned to Georgia in 2000 after retiring from the New York City Housing Authority. Wanting to provide children with a loving environment, the couple became foster parents in 2004. He said, “One of the saddest things about being a foster parent is seeing his kids leave,” and he also said “My left arm is the arm of success because when his kids cry I lay them in my left arm and sing one of my made up songs and they are asleep in an instant.”
He was chosen by the NAACP for his tireless dedication as a foster parent. Stripling would like to thank the NAACP chapter for selecting him to be the Grand Marshal for the 2017 MLK Parade and to God be the Glory.