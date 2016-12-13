Arrests reported by Sheriff Deloach

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On December 1, while officers were executing a search warrant at a residence on Blackshear Highway, the search led to the arrest of Joshua Bryan Courson, 38, of Baxley. Courson was charged with VGCS/methamphetamine and possession of firearms by convicted felon.
Dec. 2, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report identity fraud. The complainant stated a family member used her name, but their own social security number to open an account. The family member and complainant settled the issue.
Dec. 3, during a routine traffic stop on U.S. Highway 1 South, the stop led to the arrest of Darin Leigh Vanness, 45, of Baxley and Roy Lynn Rogers, 54, of Alma. Vanness was charged with VGCS and failure to drive within a single lane. Rogers was charged with VGCS.
To see the complete report pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.