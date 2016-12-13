Hatch Energy Education Center opens to the public

By Steve Simmons
A special opening ceremony was held on Thursday, December 8, at 4:30 p.m. for the newly built Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant Energy Education Center. The center has been in the works with the financing and planning stages beginning back in 2013, a groundbreaking ceremony on August 31, 2015 and a ribbon cutting ceremony just under a year later, on August 26.
The new center is located southwest of the main plant structure and is near the site of the original visitor’s center. The center features an exhibit hall and gallery, which features models of plant components, including a control rod, fuel assembly, dry fuel storage and the original model of the Hatch electronic boiling water reactor plant. This model was brought in when the plant went online in 1974 and while the center was under construction it was taken to Memphis, TN where it was taken apart piece by piece, cleaned and then reassembled. The exhibit hall also contains a moveable display that has a normal light bulb and a LED light bulb along with a hand crank that can show how much energy it takes to power one versus the other (the LED takes much less energy).
To see the complete story pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.