Christmas in Action program applications now available

It is now time for those who need help refurbishing their homes to pick up applications. The applications may be picked up at Swain’s Insurance office at 11 Harley Street in Baxley.
In order to qualify for work to be done on the home, the applicant must show ownership of the home, be living in the home and either be elderly, disabled or financially unable to have the requested work done.
The applications must be filled out completely, signed and returned to Swain’s no later than December 31, 2016. Please understand that Christmas in Action is an independent entity with no government ties.
Just because someone is eligible for government assistance doesn’t necessarily mean that he or she qualifies for this program.