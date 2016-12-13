A Community Christmas Program slated for Dec. 16

On Friday, December 16 the Arts Council of Appling County will present its Third Annual A Community Christmas Program. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Baxley First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, located at 217 S Main St. in Baxley. Admission is a canned food donation to the Appling County Food Bank.
Local soloists, musicians, dancers, storytellers and choirs are slated to perform. This festive evening is sure to fill attendees with the holiday spirit as they experience joyous sights and sounds of the holidays!
Talent will include: Asbury United Methodist Church Choir, Baxley First Baptist Church Choir, Baxley First United Methodist Church Choir, Emma Westberry, Laurie Jo Upchurch, Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church Choir, Station No. 7, Trip Hardee, Vidalia Ballet and a community sing-along!
A love offering will be collected by The Arts Council during intermission to help with the operational costs of the event.
The Arts Council of Appling County is a 501c3 non-profit organization that exists to encourage and stimulate the practice and appreciation of all of the arts by supporting the equality of all individuals to share in creative expression. ACAC presents various cultural performances and experiences that enhance the artistic personality of our community in a way that celebrates uniqueness, diversity and unity. ACAC depends on membership and sponsorship to fulfill its mission. To learn more about ACAC and its programming, visit us on Facebook or contact us at 912-278-2772 or applingarts@gmail.com.