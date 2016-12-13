Appling Heritage Center making plans for 2017 Annual Meeting

By Laverne Courson, Curator
The Appling County Heritage Center’s 24th Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Dick’s Wings and Grill on South Main Street in Baxley at 6:30 p.m.

The public has a special invitation to attend this Dutch-treat affair. Make plans to join the center for this special occasion.

The center’s membership drive for 2017 has begun. If you are not a member we invite you to join. This is a way you can contribute to preserving our great heritage.

More information will be published about the annual meeting at a later date.

Thank you for your support.
