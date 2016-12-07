Arrest made in hit and run incident

According to Appling County Sheriff Benny Deloach, on November 29 at 6:20 p.m., a hit and run incident occurred on Satilla Church Road. An investigation revealed Yan Zhi, 18, of 300 Satilla Church Road was walking on the roadway where she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the incident.
Further investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and the Appling County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Rocky MoKay Wimberly, 39, of Eula Courson Road in Baxley. At this time, Wimberly has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run) and serious injury by a vehicle. Wimberly is being held in the Appling County Jail.