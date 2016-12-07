Reports presented at hospital meeting

Staff Writer
Wednesday, December 7. 2016
By Helen Burkett Prencke

On November 28, the Baxley and Appling County Hospital Authority held its monthly meeting. Peggy Miles opened the meeting leading the Pledge of Allegiance and giving an invocation.
Melba Webb delivered the Long-Term Care Report stating the Thanksgiving Dinner on November 17 was a success. CNO Julie Long gave the Nursing/Operations Report. She complemented the newly renovated ICU/PCU and updated everyone on the expansion of services Dr. Jack Johnson will be offering in Baxley. Ray Leadbetter provided the Financial Report. There was no Old Business to discuss.

Under New Business, Robin Crosby discussed the Implementation Strategy. This included potential Diabetic Education classes held in cooperation with the Extension Office, working with the school system on healthy eating initiatives, the free shuttle system that is still in preparation and cooperation with the Health Department to lower the rate of teen pregnancies. Julie Long also presented modifications to be made to the Utilization Management Plan. Both Crosby’s Implementation Strategy and Long’s modifications were approved by the Board.

There were four recommendations to hire, all within the Radiology Department: Lukas Blignaut, MD; James Darling, MD; Carl Narducci, MD; Charles Young, MD.

At this point the Board went into Executive Session. After exiting Executive Session the meeting was adjourned as no action was taken.
