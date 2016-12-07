Christmas in the Park welcomes season

Wednesday, December 7. 2016
By Helen Burkett Prencke

On Wednesday, November 30, the citizens of Baxley gathered at Water Works Park to bid farewell to Thanksgiving and welcome the Christmas season by lighting the town Christmas tree. A program filled with talented singers and musicians entertained the crowd who joined in on favorite Christmas carols such as Silent Night and Joy to the World.

Mayor Steve Rigdon welcomed everyone to come celebrate the season together and enjoy time with friends and family. Afterwards hot cocoa and festive treats were served.

Picture Caption - Wells Johnson enjoys the lights on the city of Baxley's Christmas Tree.
