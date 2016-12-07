By Helen Burkett Prencke
On Wednesday, November 30, the citizens of Baxley gathered at Water Works Park to bid farewell to Thanksgiving and welcome the Christmas season by lighting the town Christmas tree. A program filled with talented singers and musicians entertained the crowd who joined in on favorite Christmas carols such as Silent Night and Joy to the World.
Christmas in the Park welcomes season
