Parade and Winter Wonderland a snowy success!

Saturday night snow fell on Baxley (man-made of course) as the community joined together after an outstanding Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Light Christmas parade to enjoy the 9th Annual Winter Wonderland. Winter Wonderland is hosted by the City of Baxley and the Chamber of Commerce.
Among the activities were sledding, snowball fights, hot cocoa and popcorn, gingerbread decorating and blow up bounce houses. Fun seekers could also entertain themselves by watching local dance groups and other entertainers perform. Shown are pictures of the events.