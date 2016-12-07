Parade and Winter Wonderland a snowy success!

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, December 7. 2016
Comments (0)
Saturday night snow fell on Baxley (man-made of course) as the community joined together after an outstanding Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Light Christmas parade to enjoy the 9th Annual Winter Wonderland. Winter Wonderland is hosted by the City of Baxley and the Chamber of Commerce.
Among the activities were sledding, snowball fights, hot cocoa and popcorn, gingerbread decorating and blow up bounce houses. Fun seekers could also entertain themselves by watching local dance groups and other entertainers perform. Shown are pictures of the events.

Scenes are shown from the Winter Wonderland event.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner