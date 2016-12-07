GBI looking into death of local man

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports that on December 3, deputies with the Appling County Sherriff’s Office arrested Darin Leigh Vanness, 45, of Baxley, on drug related charges. He was booked into the Appling County Detention Center.
A short time later, Vanness was discovered unresponsive in his cell. He was transported to the Appling HealthCare System Emergency Room and was later pronounced dead. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation.
Other incidents
The following are additional incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On November 27, deputies answered a call to Craven Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, a subject stated he was having a party on his relative’s property and that shots were heard, but no one knew who was shooting. Four shell casings were found in the pecan orchard where the party was being held. The casings were placed into evidence.
Nov. 27, answered a call to Nails Ferry Road in reference to a dispute, which led to the arrest of Jamison Hewey Kersey, 21, of Baxley. Kersey was charged with disorderly conduct.
Nov. 27, answered a call to Ten Mile Road in reference to entering auto/theft. The complainant stated someone went inside his vehicle and took his Rugger nine-millimeter SR9C firearm. The gun was entered into GCIC records and investigation continues.
