James. B. “Jim” Branch, 71, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born October 5, 1945 in Baxley to the late Isham Branch and Sina Causey Branch. He graduated in 1965 from Appling County High School.
Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Al Dona Marie Branch and is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer M. Atchison and Justina Branch (Lyle Johnson); three granddaughters, Alyssa, Ainsley and Amanda Atchison; two sisters, Annette Collins and Ivelyn Little and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, also at the funeral home.

Interment was held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL.

Arrangements were by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home of Jacksonville, Florida.
