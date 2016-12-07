Rhett E. Butler, Sr., 71, of Brunswick died Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.
Rhett was born and raised in Appling County. He worked at Rayonier in Jesup where he retired with 33 years of service. After retirement, Rhett became self-employed in real estate and property management in Brunswick. He never missed a moment to play princess with his young granddaughters; Raley, MacKynna, and Synclaire.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Benny Eugene Butler and Mildred Turner Butler; and a granddaughter, Autumn Rae Carter.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Vaughn Butler; sons, Rhett Eugene Butler, Jr. and John Butler, both of Brunswick; daughters, Vanessa Butler Carter of Statesboro, Victoria Butler Hunt of Atlanta, and Andrea Branch Miller (Mark) of Brunswick; six grandchildren, Gabriel Carter, Raley Bly Butler, MacKynna Brooke Miller, Anna Synclaire Miller, Tyler Miller, and Austin Miller; a sister, Janey Britt (Larry) of Baxley; a brother, Bruce Butler (Sandra) of Baxley; several nieces and nephews; his beloved companion dog, Rufus; and a host of other farm animals, Peaches, Mimi Sue, Charlie, and Tank.
A visitation will began at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2016 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Baxley. The funeral service will began at 2:00 p.m. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Pastor, Darrell O’Quinn, Pastor Jim McIlrath, and Pastor Chris Winford officiated the service.
Active pallbearers were Tyler Maxwell Miller, Austin Bailey Miller, Gabriel Carter, Scotty Britt, Jake Britt, Tim Butler, Jeff Butler, and Edward Porter. Honorary pallbearers were James Gillard, Lynn Woodard, Rich and Annette Smith, Joan and Richard Gomes, Betty Kennedy, Roger and Tootsie Garner, George and Shellie Counts, Patricia and Roy Miller, Randall and Cathy Branch, Jim and Bobbie Peterson, Emily Bennett, Tommy and Cindy Knight, Bill and Sandra Brunson, Richard and Roxanne McKinna, Dr. Herman Levy, John Quigg, Judy and Bobby Mann, Ronnie Deloach, Mike and Anna McRaven, Tony Tapley, and Pam Morris.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.