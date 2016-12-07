The Rev. James W. Carter, age 85, of Baxley passed away Saturday, November 26, 2016 at his residence.
The Rev. Carter was born September 28, 1931 in Appling County to the late James Tillman and Eloise Collins Carter. He was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church and was a retired Baptist minister serving 60 years. The Rev. Carter was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Carter, sisters in law, Betty Carter and Diane Carter, and brothers in law, Sam Cowan and Shelton Beecher, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Janie Beecher Carter of Baxley; daughters, Patricia Lamb of Jesup and Deborah Hendrix (Ronnie Crosby) of Baxley; sons, Dale Carter and Stephen (Janet) Carter, all of Baxley; sisters, Wilda Beecher and Juema Cowan, both of Jacksonville, FL and Linda Pauloo of Pasadena, CA; brothers, Terry (Eve) Carter of Blackshear, Errol (Diane) Carter of Baxley, Donald (Darlene) Carter of Jacksonville, FL and Lamar (Nelly) Carter of Tampa, FL; eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 29, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown and the Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery with military honors.
Active Pallbearers were Jason Carter, Daniel Carter, Joshua Carter, Matthew Hendrix, Andrew Hendrix and Dustin Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Deacons and the Men’s Sunday School Class of Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and David Williams.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.