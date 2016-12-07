Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for David T. Jennings, age 60, who passed away Thursday, December 1, 2016 at Jeff Davis Hospital due to illness. He was born in Atlanta on September 21, 1956 and lived the past 15 years in Baxley.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.T. Jennings; mother, Mary Ann Jennings; brother, Robert Jennings and sister, Doris Pendleton.
Survivors include his longtime second mother, Maggie Lumpkins; four daughters, Nikkie Deloach and husband, Kurt of Glennville, Kelly Turner and husband, Wayne of Baxley, Dana Timpson and husband, Craig of Jacksonville, FL and Davina Jennings of Jacksonville, FL; one son, Tony Watson and wife, Charis of Wellington, KS; two brothers, Billy Jennings and wife, Sara of Township, SC and Paul Jennings and wife, Deborah of Orlando, FL; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 4, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. at Miles Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dennis Bryant and Reverend Robert Powell officiating.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Sunday.
Active Pallbearers were Rex Hughes, Scott Murphy, Sr., Bobby Peavey, Blake Lumpkins, Lou Brummett, Scott Murphy, Jr., Peyton Lightsey and DeWayne Lumpkins.
Honorary pallbearers were Appling HealthCare System ICU, Dr. Teresa Cezar, Genesis Healthcare of Hazlehurst, Linda Herndon, Tina Rozier and Pineland Personal Care.
