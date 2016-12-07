The fast-food mentality

In just six to seven decades people have went from being considered the greatest generation to what I’d like to now call the fast food, crybaby society/mentality. As my pastor likes to say, “A certain fast food restaurant has spoiled us with its have it your way, right away, mentality”.
He’s right. Why do we stand in front of the microwave, as it prepares our food almost instantly, tapping our fingers or toes? I guess two minutes is too long to await the preparation of a meal? Do you remember how long your grandmother would spend preparing a meal when you were younger? Two minutes is no comparison and neither is the taste.
The news business has changed to this same approach in many ways. Newsgathering organizations, including some newspapers, want to break news stories as quickly as possible in this technologically driven world where access to information is literally at our fingertips 24/7. The problem with distribution of news in such a hurried manner is that sometimes the facts are not checked thoroughly and misinformation is distributed. This in turn results in trust issues with the media and reflects poorly on all mediums of news delivery.
Please know that this publication will always try to vet every single news article before publication in an effort to report news truthfully and without bias. We will also try to distribute the news to you as quickly as possible, but again, not before the information is scrutinized to be correct before distribution.
-Jamie Gardner