Losing a home to fire is a painful experience

His wife, Mary Hart, is a well-known community leader in her own right, having served as executive director of Gainesville/Hall ’96, home of the rowing/canoe/kayak venue for the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. Gainesville turned out to be one of the best — if not the best — venues during the Games.
As I have come to learn, Wilheit is fiercely loyal to Gov. Deal and has rapped my knuckles on those occasions when he thought I was practicing being governor without a license. I think it is fair to say that we share a mutual respect for one another.
We also share something else. Both of us have lost our homes to fire. Ours was back in the mid-1980s. The Wilheits lost theirs this past week. According to the Gainesville Times, heavy smoke was showing from the attic of their home when firefighters responded to a 7:40 p.m. call. By 9:15 p.m., Gainesville fire officials reported they were in a “defensive position.” That, I assume, means the fire had gone on the offense. It is believed the blaze started in the fireplace, but as of this writing, that is not for sure.
Losing one’s home to a fire is an experience that can only be appreciated (if that is the proper description) by those that have been through it.
