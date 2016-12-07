Feckless phone

By Mary Ann Ellis
This morning I arose early to finish lunch. The aroma from the crockpot had wafted to my nose several times during the night, telling me it was coming along nicely. I’d even planned for the uncertainty of my Sunday mornings. The browned beef had simmered overnight in the crockpot, but the menu depended on what time I actually dragged myself out of that aforementioned bed. If I truly got up at 7:00 a.m., I’d peel potatoes, carrots, and onions to add to the pot and we’d have classic beef stew. If not, I’d add mushrooms and onions when I got home from church, thicken the gravy, and serve it over rice—a dish my mother called stew beef. Some of you might not realize that there’s a difference between beef stew and stew beef. Anyway, I was quite pleased with myself for actually getting up—I don’t always. My phone played Christmas carols while I worked in the kitchen. When I stirred in the last onion, I replaced the lid and went off to wash away the onion smell before church.
I love Christmas music from “Jingle Bells” to “O Holy Night” and everything in between, so I brought the phone along to the bathroom so I could listen to the music during my shower. I soaped my hair to Anne Murray singing “Silent Night.” When I was finally ready, I very carefully turned off the phone—pushing first the vibrate button and then the mute button. I have a horror of my phone ringing in church or playing some loud commercial, so I’m meticulous about turning it off before I even leave the house. Muted and tucked into its section of my purse, the phone was silent and would remain so until I turned it back on. I grabbed my Bible and headed out the back door.
Outside, the cat reminded me that she had not yet been fed, so I stopped to give her some dry food. I’d hate for her to starve while I was at church. Suddenly music filled my ears, and I cocked my head to hear it better. I told myself that it must be the bells from Consolation Baptist Church, which I hear often and enjoy. It had to be because it wasn’t very loud and I had to strain to hear it. I smiled to myself and drove off to church. I continued to hear the music as I drove past Consolation on my way to town. Suddenly I realized that I was past the radio station and I still heard the music. I unzipped my purse and the volume increased. My phone was playing away in my purse, providing me with lovely Christmas music, even though I had muted it. I let it play until I had safely parked at church and then I investigated the situation. The phone still said muted, but obviously that didn’t apply to Pandora.
