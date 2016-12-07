The sell of sales

Christmas is considered a religious holiday but the celebration actually incorporates factors from several pagan holidays, customs, and other beliefs as well. During the ancient Roman and biblical eras, in late December, a number of celebrations already took place which included Winter Solstice, the ancient pagan Roman midwinter festivals Saturnalia and Dies Natalis Solis Invicti, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah and Kwanzaa as observed by some Africans from December 26th to January 1st so there was already cause for celebration among many people.
According to whychristmas.com, the main purpose of the custom of exchanging presents at Christmas is to remind us of the presents given to Jesus by the wise men: Frankincense, Gold and Myrrh. Frankincense was a perfume used in Jewish worship and it demonstrated that people would worship Jesus. Gold was associated with Kings as Christians believe Jesus is the King of Kings. Myrrh was a perfume put on dead bodies to make them smell nice and, as a gift, it showed that Jesus would suffer and die.
The true essence of Christmas is really about the remarkable gift given to the world by God over two thousand years ago in the form of His eternal Son, Jesus. This is confirmed in John 3:16 of the bible (KJV): For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son. Whosever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.
Families and friends throughout the world exchange presents as dictated by Christmas custom. Most children believe in a gift deliver, be it St. Nicholas, Santa Claus or Father Christmas. In Germany, they believe it’s the Christkind and in Spain it’s believed to be the wise men while children in Italy believe in an old lady called Befana.
Though observance of Christmas is a religious focus on Jesus’ birth, many don’t believe in Christ and recognize the occasion as little more than a day off work or time to get together with family and friends. For some, it’s simply an opportunity for major savings as retail establishments court, entice and coax individuals into opening their hearts and wallets, with emphasis on the latter, into stores in the name of giving when the actual concern is what customers will be giving to their bottom line.
