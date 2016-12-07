Appling County Democratic Committee holds meeting, committee elections

On Monday, November 28, the Appling County Democratic Committee met for its regularly scheduled meeting and for committee elections.
County Committee members for each district, to remain in office until immediately after the November 2018 general election, were selected by caucus and are:
District One: Margaret Durso, Bartholomew Durso, Wright Gres, Dusty Gres; District Two: Minnie Barnes, Rebecca Ogden, Mary Alderman, Ora Hall; District Three: Neal Phillips, Carole Lynn Parker, Ronald Burkett, Jesse Alderman; District Four: Alfred Abramson; District Five: Edna Vaughn; At-large: Dr. Esco Hall, Lewis Parker, Theodore Wilkerson, Dave Sellers, and Jimmy Johnson.
Appling County Democratic Committee officers for the 2017 year were also elected. Jimmy Johnson was elected Chairman, First Vice Chair and Second Vice Chair are Ora Hall and Bartholomew Durso. Edna Vaughn was elected Secretary and Dusty Gres was elected Treasurer.
It was noted at the meeting that the County Affairs Director of the Democratic Party of Georgia expressed thanks to the local committee for their assistance in contacting voters and assisting voters to the polls. Special note was made that Ora Hall served as a member of the Vote Review Panel for the November 8, 2016 General Election.
The Appling County Democratic Committee meets monthly throughout the year at various locations. All meetings are free and open to the public. All Appling County citizens who affirm Democratic principals are welcome to participate and join. The next meeting is scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Baxley Dairy Queen. For more information contact Jimmy Johnson at jasij@icloud.com