Parade and Winter Wonderland, Saturday in Baxley

The Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 23rd Annual Celebration of Light Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 3, at 6:00 p.m.
Each year local civic groups, churches, and businesses design their floats to see who will be crowned the grand prize winner. The parade will begin on Parker Street, near Azelea Road/Walmart, and continue to MLK Avenue (beside KFC). Winter Wonderland, sponsored by the City of Baxley, will begin immediately after the Celebration of Light Christmas Parade and will be open from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. Pictures with Santa will be taken from 4:30 - 6:00 and 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.
All events are free to the public. Activities for this year’s Winter Wonderland include snow and sledding, children’s crafts, marshmallow roasting, fun zone with inflatables, carriage rides, vocal entertainment and trolley rides. Contact the Chamber at 367-7731 for more information or visit www.baxley.org.