Baxley Council approves three patrol units at a cost of $68,734

Other motions made and approved unanimously by council members were the following:
• To adopt an ordinance changing the date of meetings of the Mayor and Council to be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m.
• To authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to sign the GEFA loan modification agreement changing the completion date to September 1, 2017.
City Manager’s Report
City Manager Jeff Baxley reported to the council that he had researched several cities’ animal control ordinances and discovered that a lot of them were pretty much like Baxley’s. He did cite several did not allow tethering as a means of containment, as well as didn’t recognize any type of electronic devices (invisible fences) as being legal containment either. He said definitions greatly varied relating to livestock and permitted animals ranging from potbellied pigs, chickens or laying hens, horses, etc. He stated that some allowed chickens, but prohibited roosters. Baxley said he would continue reviewing ordinances and may have some recommendations and/or options for consideration at a later date.
Baxley informed the mayor and council that the new Department of Labor laws regarding overtime rules (salaried employees) had been addressed with all affected employees and that provisions have been put in place to remain compliant.
Baxley gave reminders to the council that Christmas in the Park would be held on Wednesday, November 30, that Winter Wonderland would be held on Saturday, December 3, the employee Christmas luncheon would be held at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Friday, December 23, at 12 noon and that the city would observe Christmas holidays on Monday and Tuesday, December 26 and 27.
Baxley stated the rezoning request for 679 Simpson Drive that had been tabled a couple of times needs to remain that way until we hear from the petitioner. He stated that if they do not hear something soon, they could make a decision one way or the other.
The council then went to a closed meeting. When the council reconvened no action was taken.