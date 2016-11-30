Fall Fitness Run 2016 in-the-books

On Saturday, November 19, there was a “sea of orange” at the Elementary Complex when over 500 people gathered, most of them wearing the new FFR t-shirt and were getting ready to walk jog, or run at the 34th annual Fall Fitness Run. There were 313 participants in the mile and 197 in the 5K for a total of 510 finishers in the two events. The sunny 50-60 degree temperature was perfect for this large, enthusiastic group.
In the 5K, the Overall Winner was Daniel Broadhead, age 21 from Jesup. This is Daniel’s third time winning the FFR 5k (2012, 2015 and 2016). This year’s time of 15:22 was his best FFR time and he almost beat the course record of 15:03 set back in 2001. Daniel’s average pace was amazing at 4:57. The Overall Female Winner, for the second consecutive year, was Zoie Marchant, age 13, from Hazlehurst in 23:00.
The Masters’ Winner (age 40+) in the 5K for the third year in a row was Roberto Bonilla from Jesup. He was the third runner to finish the 5K and his time was 17:53. Stephanie Johnson, from Baxley, was the top female Masters’ Winner with a time of 25:18.
The Overall Mile Winner was a local, young runner, Frankie Williams, age 16. Frankie finished the mile in 5:27. The Overall Female in the Mile was Halee Harper, age ten, originally from Baxley, until she recently moved to Fernandina Beach earlier this year. Halee’s time in the mile was 6:53.
Appling County’s first finisher’s were Joshua McLean (17:44) and Stephanie Johnson (25:18) in the 5K and Frankie Williams (5:28) and Dafne Jimenez 7:01 in the Mile.
The Fall Fitness Run is planned yearly in November, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Dawn Melton, race director of the Fall Fitness Run, would like to thank all participants, volunteers, sponsors, businesses and individuals that supported the 2016 Fall Fitness Run. (See “Thank You” Advertisement).
