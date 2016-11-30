Sheriff Benny Deloach reports several arrests

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past several days.
On November 11, a routine traffic stop on Highway 341 West led to the arrest of Betty Louise Strickland, 36, of Baxley. Strickland was charged with VGCS/marijuana and defective equipment.
Nov. 17, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report an entering auto/theft that occurred on Blackshear Highway. The complainant stated someone entered his vehicle and stole his Smith and Wesson pistol. Investigation continues.
Nov. 18, answered a call to Clay Circle in reference to a dog bite. The complainant stated his neighbor’s bulldog/pit-bull attacked his family dog. He shot the neighbor’s dog in fear of safety and survival of the family dog. The neighbor made threats against the complainant, but left the residence before an officer arrived.
Nov. 18, answered a call to Alvin Moody Road that led to the arrest of Richard Allen Carter, 49, of Baxley. Carter was charged with disorderly conduct and pointing or aiming a gun at another person.
Nov. 18, answered a call to James Dixon Road in reference to a subject parked in roadway. The officer talked with a subject parked in the roadway and determined the subject needed medical attention. The subject was transported by EMS to the Appling HealthCare ER for treatment.
Nov. 19, answered a call to Ten Mile Road in reference to unresponsive person. Family members found Kimberly Lewis, 33, of Baxley unresponsive. Appling EMS, Appling Rescue, Highway 144 Responders and Appling County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. The coroner arrived and pronounced Ms. Lewis deceased.
Nov. 19, answered a call to Mimosa Drive in reference to entering auto/theft. The complainant stated someone entered their vehicle that was parked in the garage. Items taken were the victim’s pocketbook, a wallet containing US currency, bankcards, credit cards, driver’s license, social security cards, checkbook, and four payroll checks and keys. Investigation continues.
To see the complete report pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.