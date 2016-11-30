Dr. Kimberly Leah Lewis, age 33, of Surrency died Saturday, November 19, 2016 at her residence. Kimberly was born July 1, 1983 in Baxley and was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Appling County Comprehensive High School in 2001 and received her Doctorate of Pharmacy from South University in 2006. She graduated as the youngest Pharmacist in the state of Georgia. Kimberly was the Pharmacist in Charge at Rite Aid in Glennville. She was a diehard fan of the University of Florida Gators and was a lifetime BullGator Donor.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roger and Velma Eason and Donald and Vivian Lewis. Survivors include her parents, Ronnie and Carole Lewis; brothers, Andrew Lewis and Matthew (Misty) Lewis all of Surrency; several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Zeus - the only Bulldog she ever loved.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown and the Rev. Steve Reed officiating. Eulogies were given by several classmates and friends.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Eric Eason, Clark Eason, Joshua Watts, Jordan Watts, Marcus Lewis and Kade Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers were all friends in attendance.
Remembrances may be made to Pets with Disabilities (www.petswithdisabilities.org) or the Tim Tebow Foundation (www.timtebowfoundation.org).
Musical selections were rendered by Susan Lamb.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.