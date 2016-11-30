Talmadge Timothy “Timmy” “Rowdy” Metts, 57 of Bristol, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2016, at the Mayo Health Clinic in Waycross.
Born in Blackshear on June 18, 1959, he had lived in Appling County most of his life. On January 24, 1998, Timmy was in an accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Knowing that his life was permanently changed he went through the normal range of emotions. While in Atlanta at Shephard Hospital, he realized that there were people a lot worse off than he was and to make the most of the life he had. Between the unconditional love of his wife, family, friends, and neighbors he was not only able to live a full life but a life with no regrets. Timmy found a different way to do things and do them he did. He farmed all of his life and was a past president of the Appling County Young Farmers. His passion was truck pulling and he was a member of Southern Pullers where he had also been a board member for many years. He attended Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his pet cat, Percy Cat Metts.
Survivors include devoted wife and best friend, Claudia Dixon Metts of Bristol; his son, Dillon Metts of Odum, his pet dog, Odie Metts; his parents, Talmadge and Wannie Boatright Metts of Bristol; his brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Dianne Metts of Bristol; a niece, Joni Metts; a nephew, Cody Metts; two great nephews, Jaylan and Jaden; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Timmy were held Wednesday afternoon, November 23, 2016, at 3:00 from the Pearson-Dial Chapel.
Interment was in the Martha Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorials be made to the funeral home.
