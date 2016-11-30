Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Charles Herman Phillips, age 79, who passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at Appling HealthCare System. He was a native of Telfair County living in Appling County since 1996. He was a United States Air Force Veteran; retired from Diamond Oil Company after 18 years of service and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Cletta Phillips and parents, Charlie Oscar and Dessie Stovall Phillips.
Survivors include seven children, Betty Jean Porter and husband, Joe of Douglas, Darrell Phillips of Baxley, Lorie Vega and husband, Louis of Baxley, Susan Burkett and husband, Royce of Westgreen, Shelly Perez of Baxley, Brenda Phillips of Baxley and Mark Phillips of Baxley; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; two brothers, Malloy Henry Phillips and Ottis J. Phillips, both of Warner Robbins.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy with the Reverend Clinton Fields and the Reverend Philip Lawson officiating.
Interment followed in the Appling Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation was held Friday, November 25, 2016 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Steven Anderson, Jason Williams, Joe Porter, Wyatt Williams, Louis Vega and Royce Burkett.
Honorary pallbearers were members of Church of God of Prophecy.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at milesnobles.com.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements for Charles Herman Phillips.