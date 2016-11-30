Deanna Watkins, age 77, of Stockbridge passed away Sunday, November 20, 2016 at her residence.
Mrs. Watkins was born December 30, 1938 in Baxley to the late Alton Lee and Carrie Lightsey Darsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Don Watkins and brothers, Eldridge Darsey and Teeny Darsey.
Survivors include her daughters, Carla Jo Thomas and Sonya Kennette Watkins; sisters, Dixie Cribb, Dink Williams, and Bronnie Sue Darsey; brother, Pete Darsey; grandchildren, Joni Lynn Cabral, Mickey Don Carr, Amber Jo Thomas, Brittany Ann Arias and Ezra Cooper Carr; great grandchildren, Jayden Cabral, Kaylee Cabral, Hailey Arias, Alex Arias, Lily Ivy Carr and Max Carr.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m. from Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Ryan Adcock officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Richard Thomas, Mickey Carr, Ezra Carr, Doug Cabral, Mike Niz and Ron Williams.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Musical selections were rendered by Pastor Ryan Adcock and Geneva Lightsey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.