Drissie Mae Howard Williams, age 95, died on November 10, 2016.
She was born to the late Stonewall Jackson Howard and Camilla Floyd Howard on November 6, 1921 in Appling County. She married the late David “Bubba” Williams, Jr. on August 8, 1939. She was saved at an early age and became a faithful member of the St. John Church of God in Christ of Baxley. She served as an usher, member of the Kitchen Committee and was appointed to serve as the Church Mother by the late Elder William Henry Solomon.
Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, gardening, fishing, canning, babysitting, traveling, spending time with family, going to flea markets and giving Godly advice. She also loved to bake, especially sweet potato pies and cornbread.
She was preceded in death by parents, Stonewall Jackson Howard and Camilla Floyd Howard; husband, David “Bubba” Williams, Jr.; son, Nathan Williams; granddaughter, LaShonda Williams and a great-great-great granddaughter.
Survivors include children, Donald Williams of Baxley, Dwight (Melissa) Williams of Dothan, Alabama, Johnola (late Wilbert) Robinson and Earline Collins of Daytona Beach, Florida, Christine (Bart) Robinson of Baxley, Margaret Williams of Locust Grove, Sharon (Wilfred) Pace of Orangeburg, South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Avis Williams of Kinston, North Carolina; sister, Addie Hunter of Baxley and God-daughter, Barbara Jackson of Columbus. A total of thirty-one grandchildren, fifty-one great-grandchildren, twenty-seven great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild survive. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James C. Futch officiating.
Internment followed in the Old Field Cemetery.
Repast was held at Robinson’s Place.
Visitation was held Friday, November 18 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. John Church of God in Christ.
Active pallbearers were grandsons and great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers were Comfort Care Hospice, Dr. Teresa Cezar, Knicole Lee and staff of Southern Peaches and members of Baxley District COGIC.
Musical selections were rendered by the combined choir, Dr. Dawnyetta Marable and Tiffany Lewis Holloway.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.