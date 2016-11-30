Random thoughts on random subjects

By Dick Yarbrough

God bless America and God bless Mount Paran Christian School in Cobb County. Before a recent football playoff game, every player on the team came running on the field carrying an American flag. A school official told the Marietta Daily Journal, “The football team decided to all carry flags on the field because of all that’s going on in our world with several athletes maybe not showing respect for God and country and the lack of unification in the country after the election. The fact that they did this during a playoff game makes it even more special.” Yes, it does and it makes those ingrates in professional sports who choose to publicly disrespect their country while expecting to get paid millions of American dollars look even more pathetic. (By the way, Mount Paran won their game.) ...
This might be a firing offense if the politically correct weenies ever manage to strangle our right of free expression, but you will never see an American citizen described with a hyphen in this column. You are either an American or you are not. President Theodore Roosevelt said, “There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism. When I refer to hyphenated Americans, I do not refer to naturalized Americans. Some of the very best Americans I have ever known were naturalized Americans, Americans born abroad. But a hyphenated American is not an American at all.” Teddy Roosevelt said that 101 years ago. He was correct then. He is correct today. …

Pardon my grandfatherly pride but grandson Nicholas Wansley has had a couple of pretty stellar weeks. First, his South Forsyth High School girls cross country team won the Class AAAAAAA state championship in Carrollton, after having finished second last year. How can you top that? Well, you can go and get yourself married to a young lady by the name of Lyndsay Nichols, who is as pretty on the inside as she is on the outside. Nicholas, like his father and his uncle, is a public high school science teacher, now in his fifth year and teaching International Baccalaureate physics at South Forsyth in Cumming. I keep waiting on politicians and bureaucratic satraps and deep-pocketed special interest groups to suck the joy out of the job, but he just keeps on ticking and public education is the better for it. …

