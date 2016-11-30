By Dick Yarbrough
God bless America and God bless Mount Paran Christian School in Cobb County. Before a recent football playoff game, every player on the team came running on the field carrying an American flag. A school official told the Marietta Daily Journal, “The football team decided to all carry flags on the field because of all that’s going on in our world with several athletes maybe not showing respect for God and country and the lack of unification in the country after the election. The fact that they did this during a playoff game makes it even more special.” Yes, it does and it makes those ingrates in professional sports who choose to publicly disrespect their country while expecting to get paid millions of American dollars look even more pathetic. (By the way, Mount Paran won their game.) ...
Random thoughts on random subjects
