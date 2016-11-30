Black Friday blues

It had honestly been twelve years to the day since I’d last dared to venture out for an ever-popular After Thanksgiving Sale. Detriment and dangers of that day, twelve years ago, had completely slipped my mind until I drove up in the parking lot of the mega retail establishment at precisely 3:18 p.m. in the afternoon. The sale had been advertised to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. and I could never have imagined what I discovered when pulling up to the store.
Challenges became readily apparent from the time I drove up outside as fifteen minutes were exhausted while roaming around waiting for a parking space to become available. Once I’d won the volley for a spot relatively close to the store’s entrance, I ventured into an obscure entrance to avoid the lengthy lines that had formed at the other two doors.
The single item for which I’d braved the coupon-clipping piranhas was tactically positioned on a display that required one to more-or-less walk the entire retail area of the store to locate it. I remember thinking to myself, “Now, that wasn’t a half-bad experience at all” when reasoning it just as well that three of them be picked up at a cost that figured to be less than twenty-five percent of the regular price after the mail-in rebate. Less than twelve minutes from the time I’d entered the store, with precious cargo in hand, I made my way to the nearest register.
To see the complete story pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.