In the Pines closes curtains on third successful show

This past weekend the cast and crew of In the Pines presented their third show in the sequence: Growing Pains. The series tells the history of Appling County and it’s residents through colorful vignettes and factual anecdotes. 4-H students presenting their favorites pieces of local history narrated this year’s performance taking the audience back in time from the 1930s all the way to the 1950s.
It opened with a basketball game between high school teachers, a stop by the Magnolia House with Caroline Miller and Elizabeth Moody and then a fill up at a local gas station (with some ice cream and unmedicated dental work!) before going out into the field to string tobacco. The cast cleaned up in the end for a fashion revue held by the Tomato and Egg Club and a gospel sing by Ernest Parker and the Paramount Singers. All of this was to the accompaniment of Station Number 7’s musical talent. The show was thoroughly enjoyed by all who came out to see it.
When asked which was her favorite part, Director Laurie Jo Upchurch responded, “That’s like trying to pick a favorite child! I just love them all and I love seeing the work put into each scene by the cast as they learn about their characters and try to replicate how things really happened.”
For some this show was a chance to reprise a favorite role, but for many it was their first opportunity to be on stage in the limelight. Donya Harris, who played the role of Mrs. Barnes, said it was a ball to meet everyone and gain new friendships. Mark your calendar for next year’s show, which is already being planned!