ACHS Pirate Cheer Team state finalists for first time in school history

The ACHS Pirate Competition Cheer Team are the 2016 3AAA Region Runners Up and State Finalists! The team competed in its region competition on November 5, finishing second place, earning the title of GHSA 3AAA Region Runners Up. This earned them a spot to compete in the state sectionals at the GHSA State Championship Competition in Columbus on Friday, November 11.
Competing against numerous teams, these ladies showed off their hard work and left their hearts on the mat, finishing as the fifth place team and advancing to the state finals on Saturday, November 12. This is the first time in Appling County history that the high school competition cheer team has been state finalists! Congratulations to these ladies on a job well done.
Team members include Sydney Shadron, Gracie Griffis, Anna Kate Folsom, Caroline Rentz, Laine Carter, Gracie Orvin, Hannah Miles, Logan Carter, Alexis Moore, Bryn Coleman, Keely Tillman, Katelene Davis, Bibi Hale, Hadley Avera, Michaela Mosley and Rayanna Stipe. Coaches for the Pirate Competition Cheer Team are Barbee Griffis, Kristin Griffis and Shelli Dubberly.