Twelve indicted in Superior Court

Staff Writer
Wednesday, November 23. 2016
Superior Court Judge Roger Lane opened indictments on 12 subjects on November 14. The following subjects received indictments:
Christopher Owen Byrne – Possession of firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of an officer.

Hyman Garrett White – Fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving under the influence (less safe), possession of marijuana less than an ounce and driving while license suspended.

Angel Sheree Branch – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule III controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.

Telly Fontaine Bennett – Possession of methamphetamine.

Misty Martin Chouinard – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking.

Damille Eric Wooten – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking.

Juan Gabriel Camacho – Burglary in the second degree.

Anthony Lamar Simmons – Aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.

Anthony Lamar Simmons – Failure to register as sex offender.

Whitney Suzanne Allen – Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

Jonathan Lee Watson – Two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jacqueline Nicole Taylor – Possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Sarah Nicole Dukes – Burglary in the first degree, theft by taking and criminal trespass.
