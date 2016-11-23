News-Banner to be closed

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, November 23. 2016
Comments (0)
The Baxley News-Banner will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24 and 25, for Thanksgiving. The deadline for all news articles and advertisements for the November 30 issue will be Monday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m.
The office will resume normal business hours on Monday, November 28 at 8:30 a.m. Please feel free to use our 24-hour services. You can fax your news articles or advertisements to 912-367-0277 or email us at mail@baxleynewsbanner.com.

“On behalf of the employees of The Baxley News-Banner we wish you a safe, happy and blessed Thanksgiving holiday,” said Editor and Publisher Jamie Gardner.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner