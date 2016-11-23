News-Banner to be closed

The Baxley News-Banner will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24 and 25, for Thanksgiving. The deadline for all news articles and advertisements for the November 30 issue will be Monday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m.
The office will resume normal business hours on Monday, November 28 at 8:30 a.m. Please feel free to use our 24-hour services. You can fax your news articles or advertisements to 912-367-0277 or email us at mail@baxleynewsbanner.com.
“On behalf of the employees of The Baxley News-Banner we wish you a safe, happy and blessed Thanksgiving holiday,” said Editor and Publisher Jamie Gardner.